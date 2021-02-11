Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Trading Up 7.8%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 3,291,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 721,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WISA shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $36.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

