Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,286 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Sun Life Financial worth $55,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 93,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 41,127 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 414,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 262,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.