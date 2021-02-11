Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Issues Earnings Results

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.17. 13,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,728. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.