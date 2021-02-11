SUN (SUN) Price Reaches $16.08 on Major Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, SUN has traded 46.2% higher against the dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $75.89 million and approximately $114.25 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN token can currently be bought for about $16.08 or 0.00033714 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00261352 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00096045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00079269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00084336 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00062909 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,719,973 tokens. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.