SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Up 730.5% in January

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,882,600 shares, a growth of 730.5% from the January 14th total of 1,430,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,977,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of HYSR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.21. 68,165,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,273,680. SunHydrogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18.
SunHydrogen Company Profile
