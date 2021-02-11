SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Up 730.5% in January

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,882,600 shares, a growth of 730.5% from the January 14th total of 1,430,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,977,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HYSR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.21. 68,165,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,273,680. SunHydrogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18.

SunHydrogen Company Profile

SunHydrogen, Inc develops solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

