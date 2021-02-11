Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the January 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE STG opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. Sunlands Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $158.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.89.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.77 million for the quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

