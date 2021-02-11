Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Update

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the January 14th total of 669,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 327.2 days.

Shares of SNPTF stock remained flat at $$28.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 8,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

