Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Update

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the January 14th total of 669,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 327.2 days.
Shares of SNPTF stock remained flat at $$28.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 8,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
