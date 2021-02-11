SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.35

SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$21.35 and last traded at C$20.95, with a volume of 30651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.94.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -174.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.77.

About SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

