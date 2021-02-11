SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.84

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 3959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STKL shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get SunOpta alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.69 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.