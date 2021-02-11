SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) fell 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.09. 3,351,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 6,505,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.

SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.