Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Update

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the January 14th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SDPI remained flat at $$1.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,350. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.