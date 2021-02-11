Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Update

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the January 14th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SDPI remained flat at $$1.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,350. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.
About Superior Drilling Products
Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.