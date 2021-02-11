Supernova Partners Acquisition (NYSE:SPNV) Shares Up 0.7%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.38. 469,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 407,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:SPNV)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, DC, District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.