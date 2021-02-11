Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the January 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ZPTAF opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.76.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZPTAF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.45 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.44.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.