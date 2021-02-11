Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Update

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the January 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ZPTAF opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.76.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZPTAF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.45 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.44.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

