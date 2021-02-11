Susquehanna Increases Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $35.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Rowe upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.32.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

