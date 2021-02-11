SVA Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,958 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 736.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.28. The stock had a trading volume of 77,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

