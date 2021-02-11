SVA Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,572 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,610 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,874,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232,606 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,716.6% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 191,181 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,412,000 after acquiring an additional 170,767 shares during the period.

ESGD stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.71. 9,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,124. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.22. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $75.82.

