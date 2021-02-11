SVA Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,624 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.00. 27,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.63. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

