SVA Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,097 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,752,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,776,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,654.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 226,899 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 215,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,747,000 after purchasing an additional 193,542 shares during the period.

EFAV traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,599 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.46.

