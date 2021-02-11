SVA Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SVA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

VOE traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,242. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $127.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

