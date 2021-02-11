SVA Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SVA Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VEU traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 115,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,585. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average of $54.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $62.09.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.