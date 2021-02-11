SVA Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SVA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after buying an additional 333,496 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after buying an additional 254,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after buying an additional 233,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PH traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.75. 26,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,650. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.76. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $293.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

