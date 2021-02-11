SVA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,091,000 after buying an additional 177,908 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 13.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after buying an additional 585,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in V.F. by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,390,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,778. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.01. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -620.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

