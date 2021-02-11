SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $10.86 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SVA Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.83. 346,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

