SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $11.62 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SVA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,924,000 after buying an additional 66,446 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 165.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,622. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $102.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

