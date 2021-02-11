SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $13.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SVA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,700. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $228.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

