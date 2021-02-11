SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SVA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.40. 71,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,987. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.