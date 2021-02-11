SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,691,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,850,000 after purchasing an additional 79,731 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 346,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 48,888 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 48,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 127,048 shares. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05.

