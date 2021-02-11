SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,396,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $145.97. 31,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.51 and its 200 day moving average is $112.62. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of -66.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

