SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ stock traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,373. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $241.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.25.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

