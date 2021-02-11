SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $4.58 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SVA Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.09. 309,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,730,388. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

