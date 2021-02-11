SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

SVA Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,083 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 507,023 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $28,148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.97. 46,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,666. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $155.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.89.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,302 shares of company stock valued at $562,271. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

