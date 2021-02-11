SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $62.57 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,128 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 5.5% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned about 10.25% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF worth $62,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPUS stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $87.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,545. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.21. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.