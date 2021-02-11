SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SVA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

VBK stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $298.68. 380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,415. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $302.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

