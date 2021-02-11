SVA Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,581 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.23. 128,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,186,063. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $227.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

