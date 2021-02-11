SVA Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

SVA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,479. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $222.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

