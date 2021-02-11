SVA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,657 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.8% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $672,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,216,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $4,415,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.49. The company had a trading volume of 112,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,855. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $124.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.08.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

