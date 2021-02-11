SVA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 670 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 150.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $56,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 16,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.93. 28,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $162.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.23 and its 200-day moving average is $126.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

