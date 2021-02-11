SVA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

SVA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $42,929,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,491,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 409.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 141,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after purchasing an additional 113,684 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 112,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,160,000 after purchasing an additional 95,150 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,874 shares of company stock worth $1,876,822. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Barclays upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

NYSE KSU traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.59. 12,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $223.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

