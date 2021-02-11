SVA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.90. 95,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,533. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.58.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

