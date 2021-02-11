SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,973 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SVA Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,973 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 85,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,555. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $67.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23.

