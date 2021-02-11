SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SVA Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after purchasing an additional 686,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

EMR stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.46. 86,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,062. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average is $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

