SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 269 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $8.73 on Thursday, reaching $2,086.65. The company had a trading volume of 28,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,837. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,836.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,669.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

