SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,670 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SVA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded up $6.57 on Thursday, hitting $340.78. 257,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.10 and its 200 day moving average is $333.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $339.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,756 shares of company stock worth $194,826,299 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

