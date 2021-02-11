SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 851 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SVA Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.49. 79,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

