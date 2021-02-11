SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 890 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SVA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,427 shares of company stock worth $18,051,409 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

