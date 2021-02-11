SVA Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SVA Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 57.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 62,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.95. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.