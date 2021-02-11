SVA Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 0.8% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.96. 53,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,444. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.66. The stock has a market cap of $141.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $151,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.