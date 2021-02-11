SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Nuance Communications in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.50, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 59,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $2,500,561.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,590.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,914,809.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,402,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,180 shares of company stock worth $11,905,712 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

