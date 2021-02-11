SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after buying an additional 779,122 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $390.64. 192,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,162. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $393.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

