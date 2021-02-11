SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Has $21.66 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 16.8% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $21,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,592. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $37.62.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

